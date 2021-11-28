Allu Arjun gets nostalgic as he recalls bond between Nandamuri & Allu fam: Bala is like a father figure to me

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu's Akhanda is gearing up for a grand release on December 2, 2021. The makers hosted a massive pre-release event yesterday in Hyderabad. With Allu Arjun as the chief guest, the event registered a huge crowd making it a grand gala. Baahubali director SS Rajamouli was also present at the event.

Speaking at the event, SS Rajamouli said he will watch FFS of Akhanda "Balayya Babu is an atom bomb. Srinu knows how to trigger it. That secret must be told to everyone. Balayya Babu should also tell his Energy Secret. I'm also waiting for Akhanda. I’ll see you at the First Day First Show at Theater. Akhanda should be a very big hit. It should bring new impetus to the industry," the RRR director said.

Icon Star Allu Arjun, the Chief Guest of the event recalled some great memories. He shared, "The bond between Nandamuri and Allu family dates back to my grandfather's time. I grew up watching Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna movies. Balakrishna garu is like a father figure to me. I need not say about the movie in Balayya and Boyapati’s combo. I saw the trailer and it is sensational. I am sure it will become a massive blockbuster and help the industry tide over this crisis. This is the biggest movie to be released after Second Wave. We all want Telugu cinema to shine like Akhanda Jyothi after Akhanda".

Also Read: Akhanda: Balakrishna & Pragya Jaiswal attend pre-release event; Allu Arjun makes a stylish entry in a formal look