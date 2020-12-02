  1. Home
Allu Arjun gets papped at the airport as he heads to the next shooting schedule of Pushpa; See PHOTOS

Stylish star Allu Arjun was spotted at the airport, as he was heading to the next shooting schedule of his upcoming film Pushpa.
19204 reads Mumbai Updated: December 2, 2020 01:51 pm
By now, we all know that Allu Arjun in currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Pushpa. As the photos of the actor in rugged avatar are getting leaked online, the actor has now been spotted at the airport, while he was on his way to the next schedule of Pushpa. In the photo, Allu Arjun was seen in a comfy black tee and khaki pants. He was spotted with long hair, which he covered with a skull cap.

The makers of the much-awaited film had to halt the filming work due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Before this, the Pushpa team was shooting in Maredumilli forests in East Godavari district when they restarted the shooting process after the lockdown was released. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the female lead. Makers of the Sukumar directorial previously released the first look poster of Allu Arjun, and they also shared a photo of the stylish star when he joined the sets.

See his photos here:

Also Read: SS Rajamouli's RRR team completes major action sequence in 50 day schedule

Recent reports suggest that the film will star Kollywood actor Arya in a key role. Apparently, Arya is playing the role which was previously offered to Vijay Sethupathi. Vijay Sethupathi revealed in an interview that he could not take up the role as he has several other commitments and his dates are not available. However, an official update about Arya’s starring is not made yet.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

