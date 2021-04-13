Allu Arjun gets papped in Hyderabad as he drives his swanky car; See PHOTOS

Description: Allu Arjun was spotted by photographers as he made his way out of a production house in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is finally back in action after his vacations in Dubai and Maldives with his family. As the actor came back to Hyderabad, he joined the dubbing session of his upcoming film Pushpa. Photos of the actor taking part in the pooja ceremony were shared by the makers. Now, he got papped driving off on his swanky car from the office of Getha Arts.

When he returned to Hyderabad after his Dubai vacation, he got papped at the office of pan Indian director Prashanth Neel and it is speculated that they both will be joining forces for their next film. From their vacation, the stylish star and his wife Sneha shared some adorable moments. The vacations came soon after Allu Arjun returned home from the sets of his upcoming film Pushpa after finishing two schedules.

On the evening of Allu Arjun’s birthday, the makers shared a teaser of Allu Arjun and it came as a huge visual treat to his fans. Sharing it on Twitter, the makers wrote, "#ThaggedheLe" The one-minute-twenty-second teaser gives us a glimpse of Allu Arjun’s rugged avatar in the film and also a gist of Rashmika Mandanna's happy-go-lucky look in pink saree. Meanwhile, Based on true events, Pushpa revolves around the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra Pradesh. It marks Allu Arjun's reunion with director Sukumar and music maestro Devi Sri Prasad. The trio has earlier delivered two blockbuster movies: Arya and Arya 2.

