Allu Arjun is spotted at the airport in a classic black look as he heads to SIIMA Awards in Bengaluru; PICS

On September 10 and 11, the award ceremony will take place in Bengaluru. Several South Indian Superstars will attend the lovely night, and the event will be a great celebration with a sizable crowd.

Allu Arjun was spotted at the Bengaluru airport as he heads for the grand SIIMA Awards 2022. The actor, who loves black, opted for his classic comfy look in the dark colour. He is seen in a black sweatshirt and joggers as he posed for cameras with a smile. He will make his red carpet appearance tonight at the event and all eyes are on him.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Allu Arjun's ICON film with Venu Sriram is not taking off. "Bunny has backed out of Venu Sriram's Icon for a lot of reasons. His upcoming lineups and also the story is the reason why he decided to drop Venu's movie," revealed a source close to the development.

Allu Arjun will start shooting for his highly-awaited drama, Pushpa: The Rule soon. The work on the sequel to Pushpa: The Rule began with a mahurat pooja a few days back. As the script for the movie has been penned by Sukumar, the well-known production house Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling it.

According to our sources, Allu Arjun is all set to foray wings in Hollywood. A source close to the development informed Pinkvilla, "Allu Arjun has been offered a Hollywood film by a big-shot director- producer from the industry. While the actor was in New York for the parade, he happened to do a hush-hush meeting for a Superhero franchise that he was offered."