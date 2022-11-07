Allu Arjun gets teary-eyed hearing Allu Sirish's speech at Urvasivo Rakshasivo success bash; WATCH
Allu Arjun gets emotional at the Urvasivo Rakshasivo success bash as brother Allu Sirish addresses the gathering.
Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel starrer Telugu romantic comedy Urvasivo Rakshasivo received a positive response from the audience. Recently, the makers organized a success bash for the film in Hyderabad, which was attended by Allu Arjun as the chief guest. The Pushpa actor opted for a pantsuit for the occasion, styled his hair in a ponytail and beard. As the protagonist Allu Sirish addressed the success bash for his latest release, brother Allu Arjun broke in tears. A video of the Pushpa actor getting teary-eyed is doing rounds on social media.
Allu Arjun praises team Urvasivo Rakshasivo
During the event, Allu Arjun thanked the audience for making Urvasivo Rakshasivo a success. He further congratulated the entire team, along with director Rakesh, and producer Dheeraj. Allu Arjun also revealed that he is very happy about his brother's success. He said that he is delighted that people have started to appreciate Allu Sirish’s performance.
Pushpa: The Rule
On the other hand, Allu Arjun has commenced work on the second installment of his popular Pushpa franchise, Pushpa: The Rule. The actor will be seen reprising his character as Pushpa Raj in the Sukumar directorial. Apart from him, the highly-anticipated drama will also feature Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli from the original film, along with Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.
Meanwhile, speaking during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Allu Arjun revealed that he is extremely excited about Pushpa: The Rule. The actor was quoted saying, “Genuinely I’m very charged up. I am very enthusiastic to shoot it because I believe that we can give much more in part 2. Now they have set the base with part 1 and we have an amazing opportunity to explore the best in part 2, we all are in a mindset to give our best."
