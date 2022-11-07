Allu Arjun gets teary-eyed hearing Allu Sirish's speech at Urvasivo Rakshasivo success bash; WATCH

Allu Arjun gets emotional at the Urvasivo Rakshasivo success bash as brother Allu Sirish addresses the gathering.

by Prachi Malhotra   |  Published on Nov 07, 2022 02:04 PM IST  |  328
Photo Courtesy: (Kamlesh Nand)
Allu Arjun at Urvasivo Rakshasivo success bash

Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel starrer Telugu romantic comedy Urvasivo Rakshasivo received a positive response from the audience. Recently, the makers organized a success bash for the film in Hyderabad, which was attended by Allu Arjun as the chief guest. The Pushpa actor opted for a pantsuit for the occasion, styled his hair in a ponytail and beard. As the protagonist Allu Sirish addressed the success bash for his latest release, brother Allu Arjun broke in tears. A video of the Pushpa actor getting teary-eyed is doing rounds on social media.

Allu Arjun praises team Urvasivo Rakshasivo

During the event, Allu Arjun thanked the audience for making Urvasivo Rakshasivo a success. He further congratulated the entire team, along with director Rakesh, and producer Dheeraj. Allu Arjun also revealed that he is very happy about his brother's success. He said that he is delighted that people have started to appreciate Allu Sirish’s performance.

Check out the video below:

Pushpa: The Rule

On the other hand, Allu Arjun has commenced work on the second installment of his popular Pushpa franchise, Pushpa: The Rule. The actor will be seen reprising his character as Pushpa Raj in the Sukumar directorial. Apart from him, the highly-anticipated drama will also feature Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli from the original film, along with Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Meanwhile, speaking during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Allu Arjun revealed that he is extremely excited about Pushpa: The Rule. The actor was quoted saying, “Genuinely I’m very charged up. I am very enthusiastic to shoot it because I believe that we can give much more in part 2. Now they have set the base with part 1 and we have an amazing opportunity to explore the best in part 2, we all are in a mindset to give our best."

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise to release in Russia; Details inside

Advertisement
Credits: Kamlesh Nand

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!