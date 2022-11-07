Allu Arjun gets teary-eyed hearing Allu Sirish's speech at Urvasivo Rakshasivo success bash; WATCH

Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel starrer Telugu romantic comedy Urvasivo Rakshasivo received a positive response from the audience. Recently, the makers organized a success bash for the film in Hyderabad, which was attended by Allu Arjun as the chief guest. The Pushpa actor opted for a pantsuit for the occasion, styled his hair in a ponytail and beard. As the protagonist Allu Sirish addressed the success bash for his latest release, brother Allu Arjun broke in tears. A video of the Pushpa actor getting teary-eyed is doing rounds on social media. Allu Arjun praises team Urvasivo Rakshasivo

During the event, Allu Arjun thanked the audience for making Urvasivo Rakshasivo a success. He further congratulated the entire team, along with director Rakesh, and producer Dheeraj. Allu Arjun also revealed that he is very happy about his brother's success. He said that he is delighted that people have started to appreciate Allu Sirish’s performance. Check out the video below: