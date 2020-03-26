Allu Arjun on getting box office success in Mollywood: This has been one of the greatest honours of my life

Over the years, Allu Arjun's fan following has increased among Malayalam audience as well. His films do well even at the Kerala box office. During a recent interview, Bunny opened up about his stardom in Mollywood.

Telugu star Allu Arjun has earned a massive fan following with his powerful onscreen as well as offscreen persona. Fans of the actor leave no stone unturned to express their love for him. The release of his films are celebrated like a festival. Over the years, Allu Arjun's fan following has increased among Malayalam audience as well. His films do well at the Kerala box office. During the recent interview, Bunny opened up about his stardom in Mollywood.

In an interview to the Malayalam Manorama, Allu Arjun said, “It indeed is fortunate that an actor from another state who speaks a different language receives such an overwhelming welcome. I have been enjoying the love and respect from Keralites for more than a decade now. The Malayali youth have given great popularity for my movies. I have also received many honours from Kerala. Being invited as the chief guest for the Nehru trophy boat race has been one the greatest honours in my life.”

Bunny enjoys a crazy fan following Kerala and equally, his love for Malayalam cinema is no less. He was all praise for young Malayalam stars and also shared how much he enjoys watching their films.

On the work front, after the success of Ala Vaikuntapuramloo, Bunny will be seen next in Sukumar's directorial. The shooting of the film will go on floors from next month. The superstar will be seen opposite Rashmika Mandanna in the film.

Credits :Malayala Manorama

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More