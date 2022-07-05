Allu Arjun gives 'family goals' in recent PIC as he spends quality time with wife & children in Tanzania

Allu Arjun is one of the biggest Indian stars of all time, who primarily works in Tollywood films. He has had a very successful run at the movies down south and his last film Pushpa: The Rise was a huge blockbuster in the Hindi belt, paving way for Allu Arjun as a pan India superstar. The film became an absolute rage as it toppled many Hindi biggies on its way and emerged as the second highest grossing film in the Hindi language that year. As we speak, pre production work on the sequel of Pushpa: The Rise has begun and casting calls have started taking place too.

Allu Arjun is currently on a holiday in Tanzania with his wife Sneha Reddy and two children. The family jetted off to Tanzania last week to celebrate some quality time together. Sneha shared a photo of the happy family on Instagram, taken from Serengeti National Park. All the four were in their whites and graced the camera with their smiles. Allu Arjun in his beard look looked menacing and this might probably be his look for Pushpa: The Rule, too.

Have a look at the family photo shared by Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy on Instagram:

The success of Allu Arjun in the Hindi speaking markets is not a mere coincidence. The actor’s films were dubbed into Hindi and were extensively watched too, on satellite television and on YouTube. His film found success in limited theatrical exhibition with Surya: The Soldier, before the makers of his film Pushpa: The Rise, took the big step to extensively release Pushpa: The Rise, in Hindi.

Allu Arjun is going to next be seen in Pushpa’s sequel titled Pushpa: The Rise. The film will be directed by Sukumar and will co-star Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Pushpa: The Rule is expected to be very grand. The film will release in the second half of 2023, positively.

