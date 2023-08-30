Allu Arjun gives tour of his lavish vanity van and home garden; Pushpa 2's second look out

Allu Arjun is riding high on his big win of Best National Award actor for Pushpa: The Rise. And ever since then, he has been all over the headlines. Now, he shared a sneak peek into his day, home, vanity, and sets of Pushpa 2. The makers also shared the second look of Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj from the film and it's going viral.

The video gave a glimpse into his beautiful house in Hyderabad, showing his many trophies, office space, garden, and more. From morning coffee in his garden to luxurious set life on his customized vanity van, the video captures the superstar's life. The actor shares that he likes to begin his morning by taking time in his garden, strolling in a lush garden, meditating on a sofa, and also showing off his pool. The actor then heads to Ramoji Film City for the shoot of Pushpa 2. On his way there, he shares that he makes sure to call up his family and his two kids during lunch time. The actor calls them his universe.

AA gets a grand welcome on sets with hundreds of fans waiting for him. Later, the actor takes us into the vanity van and shows off his Pushpa's costumes, etc. The customized black vanity van of the actor features a black furnished sofa, television set, bed, and dressing space as well.

Sneak peek into Allu Arjun's day, from home to lavish vanity on sets of Pushpa

Pushpa 2 second look

The makers also shared the second poster of Allu Arjun from Pushpa 2: The Rise. The look has been released from the making video and the actor seems rugged in his Pushpa Raj. With long tresses and a rugged beard, he is seen posing in the background of Lorry.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule is mounted on a much bigger scale and is expected to have an ensemble cast as well. He will be reprising his iconic role and his first look in never seen before avatar left audiences awestruck. A glimpse video was also released on the actor's birthday and it introduced Pushpa Raj and his journey to rule in the sequel. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil will be reprising their respective roles in the sequel. According to reports, Sai Pallavi and Vijay Sethupathi are also part of the cast.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun REACTS to becoming first Telugu actor to win Best Actor at National Awards