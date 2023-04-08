Allu Arjun greets fans outside his house on birthday; Samantha, Rashmika Mandanna shower love and wishes

The pan Indian star, Allu Arjun is celebrating his 41st birthday and fans are leaving no stone to make it like a festival. The actor was clicked outside his residence as he greeted his sea full of fans, who came to wish him on birthday. He greeted his fans, waved at them, and thanked them with folded hands.

Allu Arjun looked his best in a casual look as he was clicked on his best. He wore a black tee with white pants and accessoried the outfit with flip flops and black sunnies. The actor is receiving immense love since yesterday after his first look and teaser from his upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule went viral on social media.

Watch Allu Arjun greet his fans on his birthday



Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna and Chiranjeevi send wishes to Allu Arjun

Several celebs took to social media and wished Allu Arjun on his birthday. They are also showering praises on his first look as Pushpa, where he opted for never seen before avatar in a saree and bangles. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who worked with AA in the special song Oo Antava in Pushpa: The Rise, took to her Instagram story, and shared his first look to wish.

Rashmika Mandanna, the leading lady of Pushpa, also penned a heartfelt birthday wish to AlluHappiest of birthdays to my Pushparaj@alluarjun The entire world is waiting to watch you back in action as Pushpa and I hope they love you more and more. #Thaggedhele Sending you lots of love sir."



Chiranjeevi, the uncle of Allu Arjun, also wished him on birthday and said the first look of Pushpa 2 rocks. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Dear Bunny @alluarjun. Many Happy Returns!! Also The First Look of #Pushpa2TheRule Rocks!. All The Very Best!!"



Pushpa 2 The Rule first look and teaser released

Ahead of Allu Arjun's birthday, as a treat to fans, the makers unveiled the first look and teaser of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The special teaser re-introduces Allu Arjun's popular character 'Pushpa Raj'. It features Pushpa as the man of the masses and tries to solve the mystery surrounding his whereabouts.

Sukumar will be returning to direct the sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule. Other than Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Faasil, who will be returning to their parts from the original, the film will be having an ensemble cast that has still not been revealed. The technical department for the film comprises Miroslaw Kuba Brozek handling the cinematography and Devi Sree Prasad composing the score. The film will be released later this year.

