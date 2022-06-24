Allu Arjun & Harish Shankar catch up; Filmmaker thanks Pushpa star for giving him blockbuster hits

Allu Arjun recently met filmmaker Harish Shankar in Hyderabad and the director shared a selfie with the Pushpa actor on his social media account. He even thanked the star for giving him some memorable hits like Seeti maar & DJ. Sharing the picture on Twitter, the maker wrote, "Seeti maar to 5 years of DJ… Thank you ICON STAAR @alluarjun for the lifetime memories which I'll cherish forever… and congratulations to my besties @hegdepooja @ThisIsDSP @DoP_Bose..Last but not least my favt @SVC_official." The Arya actor opted for a cool and casual look in a printed blue shirt along with black joggers for the get-together. Meanwhile, Harish Shankar went for a black T-shirt.

Talking about his work, Allu Arjun, who is basking in the success of his blockbuster Pushpa: The Rule, will start rolling for the second part of the franchise soon. Even before the sequel titled Pushpa: The Rise goes on the floors, speculations have started doing the rounds that Rashmika Mandanna’s character Srivalli might get killed in the sequel. However, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Pushpa producer Y. Ravi Shankar clarified the rumours. Taking on the matter, he was quoted saying, “That’s all trash,” he states, further adding, “This is all nonsense. Until now we didn’t hear the story to be fair and frank, so it’s not like that, and all these are speculations." At this point in time, you write anything on that film, no one knows anything about that, so they believe in it. This is being carried by other websites and TV channels also, but it's false news.”

His other projects include Koratala Siva's pan-India venture temporarily titled AA21. While the movie was announced a long time ago, the shoot for the flick has not commenced till now.

