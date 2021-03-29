Allu Arjun has a blast with his with his family as they celebrate Holi in their residence; See Photo

Sneha Reddy took to her Instagram story and shared a photo with Allu Arjun and Arha while wishing her followers on Holi.

As celebrities and fans are sharing photos and wishes on social media on the occasion of Holi, Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy took to her Instagram story and shared a photo, where she can be seen having a blast with her husband and Stylish Star Allu Arjun and their daughter Arha on the festival of colours. Sharing the photo, Sneha wished her fans and followers. It is well known that they both have a beautiful bond and they have often shared photos with each other on social media.

Before this, they both celebrated their wedding anniversary. Allu Arjun took to his social media space and wished Sneha on their wedding anniversary by sharing a photo with her from the Taj Mahal. They both returned to the city about a month back after having a holiday in Dubai with Arha and Ayaan. Photos and videos from their vacation were shared by Sneha on her social media space.

See the photo here:

Also Read: Happy Holi 2021: Mahesh Babu, Samantha Akkineni & Rashmika Mandanna extend their warm wishes to fans

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will be next seen in the upcoming film Pushpa with Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. The makers announced that two shooting schedules of the film were wrapped up. It is expected that more details of the Sukumar directorial will be announced by the makers in the upcoming days. Recently, Allu Arjun met the ace director Prashanth Neel and it is being speculated ever since that the duo will be collaborating for a film after their ongoing commitments.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×