Allu Arjun has a cute reaction to his daughter Arha turning chief guest at a launch event

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun is not only an amazing actor but also a doting father off-screen. The actor makes sure to treat his fans with some adorable videos of him with daughter Arha on social media. Recently, he shared a video of him having a hilarious conversation with Arha and the video is too adorable to miss. Allu Arjun's daughter Arha is undoubtedly one of the cutest star kids on the block. Recently, Arha turned little chief guest at actor Nikhil Siddhartha's upcoming film 18 Pages' mahurat pooja. Nikhil took to Instagram and shared a video of Arha having heart-melting moments with grandfather Allu Aravind.

Well, Bunny has now reacted to the cute video on Twitter. He wrote, "All the Best for the new Movie @actor_Nikhil. N Arha is lucky to be the chief guest at this age ... it’s took me 23 years of age to be chief guest at a muhurtam." Allu Arjun married Sneha Reddy on March 6, 2011, and are blessed with two kids – son Ayaan and daughter Arha.

All the Best for the new Movie @actor_Nikhil . N Arha is lucky to be the chief guest at this age ... it’s took me 23 years of age to be chief guest at a muhurtam https://t.co/YUzxSU8DQe — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 5, 2020

Today, Allu Arjun and Sneha celebrate their 9th wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot on March 6th, 2011 and have completed 9 years of blissful years together.

On the work front, Bunny will be seen next in Sukumar's next. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role. The also has a film with director AR Murugadoss, however, no official announcement on the same has been made yet.

His last film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo managed to cross Rs 300 crore worldwide. Directed by Trivikram, the film starred Pooja Hegde in the female lead role.

Credits :Twitter

