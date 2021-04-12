Allu Arjun has a gala time with daughter Arha as she enjoys playtime in waterslide at Maldives; Watch video

Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy shared a video on her Instagram story where her daughter Arha can be seen having a fun time with the stylish star Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha have been sharing photos and videos from their vacation in the Maldives. They went to the island last week to celebrate the birthday of Allu Arjun’s son Ayaan. The latest video from their vacation is a video of Allu Arjun and Arha where they both can be seen having a gala time. In the video, one can see Allu Arjun as a dotting father as Arha has great fun playing on a waterslide.

As the family celebrated Ayaan’s birthday in the Maldives, the Stylish Star shared some photos from the celebration. Sharing them, Allu Arjun wrote, “Chilling in Maldives”. The Pushpa star also shared some photos with his wife. Before this, the Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actor went on a vacation with his family to Dubai and photos and videos from their vacation went viral on social media after his wife Sneha Reddy shared them.

Watch the video here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CNhaaz4HNSu/

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa directed by Sukumar. The film has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. On the evening of his birthday, the makers shared a glimpse of his role from the film and the video instantly went viral on social media. Last week, photos of Allu Arjun were shared by the makers as he kickstarted the recording sessions. Pushpa has music by Devi Sri Prasad. Meanwhile, after his Dubai Vacation, Allu Arjun had a meeting with the pan Indian director Prashanth Neel and it is speculated that they both will be collaborating for their next film.

