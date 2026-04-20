Allu Arjun has no fixed salary, follows THIS business model to become highest paid actor

Allu Arjun is a global icon who has created his massive empire by entertaining the audience housed across the globe. The National Film Award-winning actor continues to be one of India’s highest-paid actors. But unlike many stars, he doesn’t work with producers for a fixed fee. Over the year, the South Indian superstar has adopted the profit-sharing model that keeps increasing his revenue without burning a hole in the makers’ pockets. Read on to know how!

Not a fixed fee, Allu Arjun adopts a profit-sharing model?

Allu Arjun’s mass presence on the big screens and his acting prowess help his movies become houseful in cinemas. Ideally, actors collaborate with producers on a fixed payment scheme. This means his remuneration isn’t affected even if the movie doesn’t do well at the box office.

But the Pushpa 2: The Rule’s star has ditched the fixed fee rule and adopted the 30 paise per rupee policy. As per this rule, for the amount of money the producers make from his film, 30 percent of it goes to the actor as his payment. So, the more audience he is able to draw to cinemas, the more money the project makes, and he ends up taking home a significant amount of the collection.

Elaborating more about Arjun’s style of payment, acclaimed producer and columnist, G. Dhananjayan revealed, “What Arjun asks for is 30 paise from every rupee that the film makes. If the movie collects Rs 1000 crore, Rs 300 crore should go to him. If it makes only Rs 500 crore, he will get only Rs 150 crore. But he’s fine with that,” The Indian Express quoted him saying.

According to the National Award-winning producer, there are no talks about profit or fixed salary when it comes to the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star. Moreover, Allu doesn’t even discuss remuneration with the makers. Since Dhananjayan has backed multiple films in the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi languages, he thinks this model adopted by the superstar is brilliant.

Sharing how it helps producers, GD expressed that it reduces the amount of money the makers have to borrow. This, in turn, reduces the interest rate, lowers the overall budget, and helps them make profits faster. On the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Raaka.

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