Allu Arjun has special birthday message for Australian cricketer David Warner

Allu Arjun took to his Instagram stories to wish Australian cricketer David Warner on his birthday. The renowned cricketer is celebrating his birthday today, and among the plethora of people who wished David Warner was Allu Arjun. The National Award winner wrote, ‘Many Happy Returns of the day to the cricket superstar @DAVIDWARNER31 WISHING YOU THE BEST OF EVERYTHING YOU WANT AND MORE…’

David Warner and Allu Arjun are known to share a great bond with one another. Their numerous social media interactions are proof of that. Earlier this year, David Warner took the Internet by storm when he wished the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor on his birthday and that too in Pushpa style. The cricketer wished Allu Arjun and captioned that the actor is the favorite of his daughter Isla. David Warner wrote, “Big happy birthday @alluarjunonline Isla’s favourite #pushpa.”

Now, Allu Arjun has also sent out a sweet wish for the popular sports personality through his social media. Certainly, fans are loving the sweet interactions between the two acclaimed personalities on social media.

David Warner wished Allu Arjun after his National Film Award win for Pushpa: The Rise

Pushpa: The Rise has helped tremendously cement Allu Arjun’s status as a true pan-Indian actor. The Sukumar directorial was a monstrous hit across India. The film was not just a commercial success, but the performance and charisma that Allu Arjun showcased in the film also received massive critical acclaim. As is known to all, the actor also went on to win the coveted National Film Award for Best Actor for Pushpa: The Rise.

When Allu Arjun was announced as the winner of the prestigious honor, David Warner took to social media to wish the celebrated actor. The cricketer took to his Instagram stories and wrote, ‘Congrats and Well Done @alluarjunonline’

Allu Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule will hit theaters next year. The cast, comprising the likes of Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna, is returning for the highly anticipated sequel. The film is reportedly aiming for an Independence Day release.

