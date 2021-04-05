Allu Arjun has a whale of a time with his family as he goes on a vacation to Maldives to beat the heat; PHOTOS
A couple of months back, celebrities from the South entertainment industry were on a spree of going on vacation to the Maldives. Celebrities including Yash, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Vishnu Vishal and their significant others shared their photos from Maldives. Well, it looks like they are back at it. Now, Allu Arjun has shared photos with his family while enjoying their Maldives vacation. It can be seen that they are all having a whale of a time there.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa directed by Sukumar. The film has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. Before heading for his to Dubai vacation, Allu Arjun finished two shooting schedules for the film. His first look was released amid huge expectations and it received a positive response. Pushpa has music by Devi Sri Prasad and it is expected that the film’s teaser will be revealed on Allu Arjun’s birthday. After his Dubai Vacation, Allu Arjun had a meeting with the pan Indian director Prashanth Neel and it is speculated that they both will be collaborating for their next film.