Allu Arjun highly praises Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: ‘This is Sankranthi BOSS-buster’

Chiranjeevi-starrer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu was released in theatres on January 12, 2026, coinciding with Sankranti. As the movie continues its successful theatrical run, Allu Arjun took to social media to praise the film, calling it a “Sankranthi BOSS-buster.”

Taking to his social media handle, Allu Arjun wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS TO THE ENTIRE TEAM OF Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. THE BOSS IS BACK. L-I-T. Happy to see our megastar Chiranjeevi garu light up the screens again. Full vintage vibes.”

“Venkatesh garu rocked the show. Gracious presence by Nayanthara garu, humorous presence by Catherine Tresa, and energetic performances by all the artists, especially Sankranthi star Bulli Raju,” the actor added.

Continuing his praise, Allu Arjun lauded music composer Bheems Ceciroleo for the “whistle-worthy” songs, especially Hook Step and Mega Victory. Appreciating the technical crew, he gave a special shoutout to his cousin Sushmita Konidela and director Anil Ravipudi.

Concluding his message, the Icon Star wrote, “This is not just a Sankranthi blockbuster… This is a Sankranthi BOSS-buster.”

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is an action film that follows the story of Shankara Varaprasad, a national security officer working with the NIA. He is married to Sasirekha, the daughter of India’s wealthiest man. The two fall in love despite her father’s disapproval, as Varaprasad comes from a middle-class background.

Over time, Sasirekha’s father creates trouble in their married life, leading to several challenges. After a series of misunderstandings, the couple lives separately for six years, throwing Varaprasad’s personal life into turmoil.

As Shankara Varaprasad struggles to mend his fractured relationship and reunite with his wife, an old foe from his past resurfaces, threatening his family’s safety. How Varaprasad balances these challenges and whether he reunites with his wife and children form the crux of the story.

Apart from Chiranjeevi, the film also stars Nayanthara, Catherine Tresa, Zarina Wahab, Harsha Vardhan, Abhinav Gomatam, Sachin Khedekar, and several others in key roles. Additionally, Venkatesh Daggubati appears in a cameo.

Allu Arjun’s upcoming movies

Allu Arjun is currently working on his magnum opus, tentatively titled AA22xA6, directed by Atlee. The highly anticipated film is expected to feature the actor in multiple roles, with Deepika Padukone as the female lead.

Looking ahead, he will also collaborate with director Lokesh Kanagaraj on the tentatively titled AA23, which is touted to be a slick action entertainer.

