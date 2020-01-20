Allu Arjun on his next film AA20: It will come out as one of my best films

Talking to Pinkvilla, Tollywood star Allu Arjun said that his next film, tentatively titled AA20, will be one of the best movies that he has ever done.

Stylish star Allu Arjun, who is in full Josh with the success of his latest outing Ala Vaikunthampuram, is already gearing up for his next film. Bunny has started the process of his next film under the direction of Sukumar. Though the first shooting schedule of the film was completed without any shot for Allu Arjun, it is being reported that the actor will participate in the second schedule, which will begin in the first week of February.

Talking about the movie, Allu Arjun said in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, "Sukumar is not only a director but also my best friend. We have personal journey regardless of this films. We are collaborating after almost 10 years and we tried to collaorate but things didn't just fall into place. I think it will come out as one of my best films." This will be the 20th film of Allu Arjun and it is being produced by Maithree Movie Makers. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen sharing screen space with.

I whole heartedly Thank my audience for blessing us with this magnanimous Hitt ... and bringing smiles into our lives . Soo contented in our hearts to celebrate the success with you all . Humbled #AVPL celebrations pic.twitter.com/dALWQhWn6n — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 19, 2020

As far as Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is concerned, the film is being received well by the audience. Starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the key roles, the movie hit the big screens on January 12, 2020. Jointly bankrolled by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under the banner of Geetha Arts, Haarika & Hassine Creations, the film had music by Thaman. Apart from Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, the movie has huge ensemble cast including , Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and Sathyaraj in the supporting roles.

Credits :Pinkvilla

