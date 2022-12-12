Allu Arjun holds his little princess Arha in his arms at a wedding and this video is ENDEARING
The cute father and daughter duo, Allu Arjun and Arha arrived at the wedding reception for director Gunashekar’s daughter.
The wedding reception of director Gunashekar’s daughter turned out to be a star-studded affair. Pushpa actor Allu Arjun attended the celebration with his daughter Arha. The Tollywood heartthrob was seen carrying his little munchkin as the father and daughter duo arrived at the bash. The Stylish Star oozed charm in an all-black formal look for the event, with his hair tied in a ponytail. Meanwhile, the little one looked cute as ever in a pink high-neck sweater, along with a checkered skirt.
Meanwhile, as we informed you earlier, Mahesh Babu was also present at the celebration in a classic, white shirt, and blue denim look. Along with these two, director SS Rajamouli also marked his attendance at the reception, along with his better half.
Check out the video below:
Allu Arjun to commence shooting for Pushpa: The Rule
Allu Arjun left fans dumbstruck with his portrayal as Pushpa Raj in Sukumar's directorial, Pushpa: The Rise. Now, the star is all set to commence shooting for the second installment of the popular franchise, Pushpa: The Rule. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned, Allu Arjun will start shooting for the sequel today on 12th December. A source close to the development revealed, "AA returned to India at midnight after promoting Pushpa: The Rise in Russia. There's no break for him as he begins prep up from today. Bunny is literally living the suitcase life, as he runs back and forth to fulfill his work commitments. He is having a very jam-packed schedule for the next 15 days."
Previously, the team conducted some test shoots with Allu Arjun, sneak peeks from which will be dropped by the makers on the first anniversary of the Pushpa drama on 17th December this year. Apart from AA, Rashmika Mandanna will also be seen reprising her role as Srivalli from the original.
Also Read: Mahesh Babu flaunting his dazzling smile at Gunashekar’s daughter's reception will brighten your day; WATCH