Allu Arjun holds his little princess Arha in his arms at a wedding and this video is ENDEARING

The wedding reception of director Gunashekar’s daughter turned out to be a star-studded affair. Pushpa actor Allu Arjun attended the celebration with his daughter Arha. The Tollywood heartthrob was seen carrying his little munchkin as the father and daughter duo arrived at the bash. The Stylish Star oozed charm in an all-black formal look for the event, with his hair tied in a ponytail. Meanwhile, the little one looked cute as ever in a pink high-neck sweater, along with a checkered skirt.

Meanwhile, as we informed you earlier, Mahesh Babu was also present at the celebration in a classic, white shirt, and blue denim look. Along with these two, director SS Rajamouli also marked his attendance at the reception, along with his better half.