Allu Arjun hosts grand Ala Vaikunthapurramloo success party; Says 'This one will always be the most special'

From the legends to the latest directors, the party hosted at Allu Arjun's home was attended by many people. Bunny took to Instagram and thanked everyone for being a part of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's success party.

Allu Arjun's latest release, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is minting good numbers at the box office since day one of its release. The film released at the ticket windows on January 12 and it opened to a massive response from the audience and critics alike. The makers of the film hosted a lot of success parties and the recent one saw who's who from the Telugu film industry. From the legends to the latest directors, the party was attended by many hosted at Allu Arjun's home. Bunny took to Instagram and thanked everyone for being a part of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's success party.

The chemistry between the film's lead pair Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde won the hearts of the audience. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's music was one of the highlights of the film. composed the music for the film and all the songs from the film turned out to be super hits.

Credits :Instagram

Read More