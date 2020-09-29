Allu Arjun hosts private birthday bash for wife Sneha & they make a stunning couple in these INSIDE party pics

Sneha received a surprise from Allu Arjun and other close friends on her birthday eve.

Tollywood's stylish star Allu Arjun hosted a private birthday bash for his wife Allu Sneha Reddy and a few photos from the party have surfaced on social media. Sneha received a surprise from Allu Arjun and other close friends on her birthday eve. The party was attended only by Bunny and Sneha's close friends and definitely, it was a special intimate birthday celebration amidst coronavirus lockdown. One can see in the photos, birthday girl looking gorgeous as ever in a floral print tube dress while Allu Arjun looks stylish in a black kurta. The two make a stunning couple, don't you think?

Sneha also took to Instagram and reposted a few inside party photos that were shared by her friends. Check out how Sneha had a gala time by the pool with her girl gang as she celebrated her birthday. Allu Arjun and Sneha are one of the most adorable pairs in the Telugu film industry. The couple got married in 2011 and are blessed with two kids- Ayaan and Arha. They met each other for the first time at a friend's wedding and well, rest is history. Sneha Reddy was pursuing her master's degree in Computer Science from the USA when the two met for the first time at a wedding in USA.

Meanwhile, check out inside party photos below:

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen in Sukumar's next titled Pushpa. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role and is yet to go on floors. The shooting schedule of the film has been postponed due to Coronavirus spread in the country.

