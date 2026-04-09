Allu Arjun in talks with Prashanth Neel and Sandeep Reddy Vanga after Raaka and AA23? Find out

Allu Arjun has taken over the internet with the first-look poster of his next movie, Raaka, directed by Atlee. Now, it seems that the Icon Star is in talks with directors Prashanth Neel and Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his upcoming lineup of films.

Is Allu Arjun in talks with Prashanth Neel and Sandeep Reddy Vanga?

According to Hindustan Times, Allu Arjun is currently in discussions with directors Prashanth Neel and Sandeep Reddy Vanga for potential collaborations. While more details about the projects have not been revealed, the discussions for both films appear to be in their early stages.

Moreover, the report suggests that the actor’s project with director-actor Basil Joseph and Trivikram Srinivas is currently in development. Interestingly, Basil was recently spotted alongside Arjun at his brother Allu Sirish’s wedding reception.

However, these remain speculations for now, and any official update regarding the projects will be announced by the actor.

More about Raaka

Allu Arjun is gearing up for his much-awaited magnum opus titled Raaka . Directed by Atlee, the upcoming film is expected to feature a “parallel universe” concept, with the Icon Star reportedly playing quadruple roles, marking a first in his career.

Recently, the makers shared the film’s first look on the actor’s 44th birthday. The poster features Arjun in a bald look with a beast-like hand, suggesting that he may be playing a werewolf-like character.

Apart from the Pushpa star, the movie will feature Deepika Padukone as the co-lead. While unconfirmed, the film is also expected to include Rashmika Mandanna in an antagonist role. With Sai Abhyankkar handling the music and background score, the team has also released a theme track titled “Make Way For The King.”

Here’s the track:

Looking ahead, Allu Arjun will next appear in the lead role in AA23 (LK07) . Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is expected to be a stylish action entertainer, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music, marking his first collaboration with Arjun as the lead.

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