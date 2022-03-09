Allu Arjun indulges in a lovely candlelight dinner date with wife Sneha amidst their vacay; PIC

Pushpa star Allu Arjun is on a family trip right now with his wife Sneha Reddy and kids Ayaan and Arha. Giving an insight into their vacay, Sneha Reddy shared a picture of the star enjoying his dinner amidst candlelight. The latest still shared by Allu Arjun’s better half on Instagram is the perfect example of how he keeps it real.

Yesterday, she had shared another glimpse of their adventurous trip on social media. The family is seen indulging in trekking, bird watching, and safari riding during their time in the wild. AA posed with his charming family for a perfect picture.

Check out the picture below:

Only a few days back, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary. On their special day, the celebrity couple went out for a brunch with their little ones. Posting a family photo, the actor wrote on Instagram, "Happy Anniversary Cutie . 11 years of togetherness," followed by hashtag AAfamily.

From personal to professional adventures, Allu Arjun is likely to start rolling for the second part of Pushpa soon. However, before getting back to his shooting schedule, the star is spending some much-needed quality time with family. Helmed by Sukumar, the project will be titled Pushpa: The Rule. Fans cannot wait for another dose of the hit franchise. In the meantime, he also has a film with Koratala Siva, tentatively titled AA21 in his kitty.

Also Read: PICS: Sundeep Kishan looks suave in casuals as he attends producer Siva Cherry’s birthday bash