Allu Arjun is inseparable from his phone in the latest VIDEO shared by wife Sneha Reddy; WATCH

It can be a work update or a family vacation, or simply anything else, Allu Arjun makes heads turn with whatever he chooses to do. Recently, his wife Sneha Reddy took to her Instagram handle and posted a video of the Pushpa actor scrolling his phone, chilling on his sofa donning a white T-shirt along with white shorts.

Also, just now Allu Arjun dropped a breathtaking monochrome picture wearing a see-through T-shirt on the photo-sharing app. His penetrating gaze will make your heart skip a beat. The post was captioned, "Thank you @avigowariker ji."

Now coming to this professional commitment, Allu Arjun is believed to commence shooting for his highly-awaited drama, Pushpa: The Rise by this August. Going by the newest reports, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the antagonist in the action entertainer, who will take on the entire empire built by Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun). He will reportedly take assistance from Fahadh Faasil's character Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat to succeed in his mission. With Rashmika Mandanna reprising her role as Srivalli, the project is scheduled to be out in the cinema halls by the second half of 2023.

Additionally, Allu Arjun fans also look forward to witnessing his drama, Icon on the big screens. The flick has been in the making for a long time now. A couple of days back, Allu Arjun and the team of his next took off on a private jet to an undisclosed location. A photo posing in front of the private jet reignited the excitement for the venture. Well, a new update regarding the film is highly anticipated.

In the meantime, Allu Arjun's lineup also includes AA21 along with maker Koratala Siva.

