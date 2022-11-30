Allu Arjun is a complete kid at heart and this VIDEO is proof
Pushpa actor Allu Arjun proved he is still a kid at heart as he was playing with a young fan during a recent event. Check out the clip which has surfaced on social media below.
After winning hearts all across India with the action entertainer, Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun is currently in Russia as the film is all geared up to release there. Meanwhile, an adorable video of the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star is doing rounds on the internet. In the video, AA can be seen playing with a young fan during a recent event. This latest social media update is proof that the Stylish Star is still a kid at heart.
Coming back to Pushpa: The Rise, Rashmika Mandanna, and director Sukumar have also accompanied Allu Arjun to Russia. Aside from promoting the action drama, the team will also attend the special premiere of the blockbuster film during the Indian Film Festival. Our Pushpa Raj and Srivalli received a warm welcome with flower bouquets as they arrived in Russia. Pushpa: The Rise will release in Russia on 8th December, while the special shows of the movie are premiering on December 1st and 2nd.
Check out the video below:
Along with Pushpa: The Rise, five other films including SS Rajamouli's RRR, Karan Johar's directorial My name is Khan, Babbar Subhash's Disco Dance, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Dangal, and Siddharth Anand's War will also premiere during Indian Film Festival.
Pushpa: The Rule shoot
In the meantime, Allu Arjun is all set to entertain the fans yet again as Pushpa Raj in the second installment of the Sukumar directorial, Pushpa: The Rule. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the primary glimpse of Allu Arjun from the film is set to be out on 17th December, "Pushpa: The Rise had taken the box office by storm with solid performances by Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. Now, the makers are planning to treat Bunny's fans with something very special on the completion of one year of Pushpa: The Rise, i.e. December 17."
