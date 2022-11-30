Allu Arjun is a complete kid at heart and this VIDEO is proof

After winning hearts all across India with the action entertainer, Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun is currently in Russia as the film is all geared up to release there. Meanwhile, an adorable video of the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star is doing rounds on the internet. In the video, AA can be seen playing with a young fan during a recent event. This latest social media update is proof that the Stylish Star is still a kid at heart.

Coming back to Pushpa: The Rise, Rashmika Mandanna, and director Sukumar have also accompanied Allu Arjun to Russia. Aside from promoting the action drama, the team will also attend the special premiere of the blockbuster film during the Indian Film Festival. Our Pushpa Raj and Srivalli received a warm welcome with flower bouquets as they arrived in Russia. Pushpa: The Rise will release in Russia on 8th December, while the special shows of the movie are premiering on December 1st and 2nd.