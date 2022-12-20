Allu Arjun is full of swag and truly owns the semi formal look at promotional event of 18 Pages: PICS
Allu Arjun was recently spotted at the promotional event of 18 Pages. The Pushpa actor looked dapper in a semi-formal look in the pictures that are going viral.
Allu Arjun is currently on a high with the rave reviews, awards, and accolades he received for his stellar performance in the pan-Indian blockbuster, Pushpa: The Rise. The supremely talented actor won millions of hearts with his never-seen-before avatar in the Sukumar directorial, which emerged as the biggest blockbuster of his acting career so far. Allu Arjun, who is also well-known for his stylish off-screen appearances, was recently spotted at the promotional event for the upcoming film 18 Pages.
Allu Arjun's semi-formal look
The pan-Indian star looked super stylish in a semi-formal look at the promotional event of 18 Pages, the upcoming Telugu film which features Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameshwaran in the lead roles. Allu Arjun opted for a black-and-white printed shirt, which he paired with black formal trousers and a pair of matching sneakers, at the event. Notably, Arjun was sporting the same hairstyle and thick beard as his character Pushpa Raj from the Pushpa universe.
Check out Allu Arjun's pictures from the 18 Pages promotional event, below:
Allu Arjun's work front
The talented actor is currently busy with the shooting of Pushpa: The Rule, the highly anticipated second installment of the Pushpa franchise. The movie which is helmed by hitmaker Sukumar will feature Allu Arjun once again in the role of Pushpa Raj. Rashmika Mandanna returns as the female lead in the project, which will have all the major faces from the first installment reprising their roles. The movie will also have some popular stars from various film industries as new additions.
