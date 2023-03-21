Allu Arjun is in awe of daughter Arha as she practices yoga; Take a look

Actor Allu Arjun tied the knot with Sneha Reddy in 2011 and the couple is one of the most loved pairs in the South film industry. They enjoy an immense fan following for their active social media presence. More than the actor, Sneha shares snippets of their lives on social media. The couple married for more than a decade and now has two kids- son Ayaan and daughter Arha. They together cut the perfect family frame. Recently, Sneha shared an adorable moment of her family on social media.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sneha shared a photo of her daughter Arha practicing yoga while Allu Arjun is sitting on a sofa next to her. It seems to be taken in their backyard. Arha is seen practicing a posture where her feet touch the back of her head as she is bent backward on the mat. The actor stares at her in disbelief with his palm resting on his head. Sneha uploaded the photo and shared it with a ‘good morning’ sticker.

Take a look at the image Sneha shared:

Recent family vacation

Allu Arjun along with his wife Sneha and the kids recently got back from a family vacation to Rajasthan. Sneha shared pictures of the trip on her Instagram account. A video of the actor enjoying a tiger safari in Ranthambore National Park also went viral on the internet.

Work front

On the professional front, the actor is currently busy with the shoot of Pushpa 2. Latest reports confirmed the much-awaited teaser will release on Allu Arjun’s birthday on April 8. A recent poster released by the makers confirmed this. Being directed by hitmaker Sukumar, the sequel will see Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj yet again, along with Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli.

After wrapping up Pushpa 2, the actor will jump on to an exciting project with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He will also be reuniting with Trivikram Srinivas for a project in 2024.

