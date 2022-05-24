Allu Arjun jets off to London for family vacay; Shares PHOTO of little Arha from private jet

Allu Arjun loves to take small breaks from work and fly off with family for exotic holidays. Now the star has left for London with his loved ones. He posted a picture of his daughter Allu Arha from the flight. The little one looked thrilled about her latest trip in the still captioned, "My Angel in the Sky #AAclicks."

As you might already know, Allu Arha will soon be making her acting debut alongside Samantha in the mythological flick Shaakuntalam. She will be seen as Prince Bharata, the son of Shakuntala and king Dushyanta.

Check out the picture below:

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is making a lot of buzz for his next venture, Pushpa: The Rule which is a sequel to his 2021 action drama, Pushpa: The Rise. The recent reports about the film suggested that post the tremendous success of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2, director Sukumar is making some changes to the script of the sequel in order to make it bigger than before.

However, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Pushpa producer Y Ravi Shankar cleared the air. He said, “Nothing like that. What did KGF 2 do to affect our Pushpa 2? No changes, nothing. We have a high voltage script in hand already, why do we need to change the script? The high voltage script which he (Sukumar) has done earlier, is the same thing he is presenting in a very beautiful form. Recce (for locations) has been going on for one and a half months. We are shooting in the same forest where we shot for the first part".

Furthermore, talking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Allu Arjun showed major excitement for the movie. He was quoted saying, “Genuinely I’m very charged up. I am very enthusiastic to shoot it because I am believing that we can give much more in part 2. Now they have set the base with part 1 and we have an amazing opportunity to explore the best in part 2, we all are in a mindset to give our best".

