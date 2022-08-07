Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun & Vijay Deverakonda send best wishes to Kalyan Ram on the success of Bimbisara

The Telugu fantasy drama, Bimbisara, led by Kalyan Ram which was released on 5th August, has been garnering tremendous reviews from all across. Joining the bandwagon, Allu Arjun penned a congratulatory note for his fellow actor on Twitter. He wrote, "Big congratulations to #Bimbisara team. Very interesting & an engaging fantasy film. Impactful presence by @NANDAMURIKALYAN garu. My respect for him for always bringing in new talent into the industry & attempting new kind of films."

Additionally, Liger star Vijay Deverakonda also tweeted, "Congratulations to @NANDAMURIKALYAN garu, Hari Garu, @DirVassishta, @mmkeeravaani garu and team for the great response to #Bimbisara."

Also, RRR actor Jr NTR wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Hearing great things about #Bimbisara. It feels good when people enjoy a film with the sort of enthusiasm we felt while watching it for the first time."

Before this, RRR maker SS Rajamouli was papped at a Hyderabad cinema hall with his family as he stepped out in the city to watch the first day show of Bimbisara.



Penned and directed by debutant filmmaker Mallidi Vasishta, Hari Krishna K has backed the drama under the banner of N. T. R. Arts. Catherine Tresa and Warina Hussain also feature in crucial roles in the film. Vivan Bhatena, the antagonist in the drama was kept a secret from the audience till the end.

Now coming to the technical crew, Chota K. Naidu is the cinematographer for Bimbisara, while Tammi Raju is the head of the editing department. Meanwhile, Baahubali fame music director M. Keeravani is also a part of the project. Vasudev Muneppagari has provided the dialogues for the movie.

Also Read: Bimbisara Twitter Review: Fans term Kalyan Ram starrer blockbuster, 'best performance of his career'