Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Ram Charan or Vijay Deverkonda: Who's got the fittest body? VOTE

Fans always get into heated online arguments about their favourite stars and their changing looks. There are discussions on how one’s on-screen idol looks much better than the others, off-screen as well as on-screen. Stars are also mindful of the level of commitment and time that they need to allocate to their gym hours in order to look good on screen. Our major stars like Allu Arjun, Junior NTR, Ram Charan, and Vijay Deverakonda are among the few, who have set aside time from their grueling schedules on set to shape their bodies. Since films are all about appearance and fitting into a certain role, each film requires different levels of commitment from the actors. It is one of the most under-discussed aspects of their work and we take a deep dive into the fitness levels of four of our actors, who are now Pan-India stars.

Here is our take on four of the biggest stars in the country and their fitness standards:

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun is one of the fittest actors in Indian cinema, who has been able to maintain a constant physique right from his early days. The actor who rarely shares gym photos online is one of the finest dancers on the big screen. The Pushpa star is known for his flexible body movements and style during dance sequences. He can be counted among the OG fitness freaks in Telugu cinema, who has maintained a healthy, beefed-up body right from his early movies like Hero and Arya to even his last release, Pushpa 1. The actor at the age of 41 still can rock any look and is sure up there in the list of fittest celebrities in the country. He is also one of the few actors with a huge fan base online.

Junior NTR

RRR was one of the biggest revelations of last year that catapulted Junior NTR and Ram Charan to global stardom. Junior NTR was surprised by his intense physical transformation for the film and was ripped with six packs in the film. The actor surprised fans with his abs in the introduction scene of the film as he was not earlier not as a fitness freak. The film gave us a glimpse of the possible extent of his body transformations and impressive fitness. The actor is late to the fitness game but has been setting high standards for his contemporaries in their gym game. The fans have also entered the discourse along with his hard work and dedication in pulling off the intense body muscle-to-weight ratio in RRR and are hopeful for similar surprises from their star in the future.

Ram Charan

Ram Charan has always been a fitness freak, who has been known for his body transformation in films. He can pull off the amped-up, gym-regular look and also be effortlessly charming in a candid suit like his look from the epic “Naatu Naatu” song from RRR. The actor has shared many behind-the-scenes photos from his intense workout sessions and has always been a champion of a healthy exercise routine even in interviews. It is no secret that Charan hits the gym daily and prefers bench presses, and barbel floor wipers, along with other intense exercises in his routine. He makes it a point to look different in films according to the character demands.

Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda

Being the youngest of the four, Vijay Deverakonda is also known for his fitness standards. Vijay has been a fitness freak right from his film debut with “Arjun Reddy” which saw him go through an intense body transformation. The actor has also been outspoken about his obsession with workouts. Recently, he developed some of the best physic of his career for “Liger”, which got him a lot of acclaim for his intense on-screen stamina and shredded look. The “Dear Comrade” actor has been vocal about his health regime and gym frequency in interviews.

Advertisement

VOTE HERE

ALSO READ: Travel Look: Allu Arjun papped in Mumbai; Sports Balmain hoodie worth Rs 80,000