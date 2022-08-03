Allu Arjun keeps his travel look comfy & stylish in black as he gets clicked at Mumbai airport; PICS

Allu Arjun, the South star, was clicked at the private airport in Mumbai. The actor flaunted his love for black yet again as he opted for a black sweatshirt and matching joggers. His travel look is goals as he kept it super comfy and stylish and we totally loved his new long hairstyle. Looks so cool with the outfit. The Pushpa star waved at the paparazzi and rushed into his car as he made his way to exit.

Allu Arjun was surrounded by heavy security but took a second and waved at the paparazzi. He rushed his way to the car and exited the airport. Allu Arjun loves black as it is his go-to colour. He sure knows how to carry the day colour, be it for an event or airport, and stand out.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun will commence shooting for his highly-awaited drama, Pushpa: The Rule by this August. in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, producer Y Ravi Shankar has shared some details on the shooting front. “We have a strike going on here in the Telugu industry. Once the strike is over we will start from August-end, or whenever the strike is over." The film will be directed by Sukumar and will co-star Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi

Allu Arjun also recently concluded the shoot of an advertisement with the director Harish Shanker. The pics of the actor in his new look from the shoot took the internet by storm. He further has another pan-Indian venture in his kitty, which will be helmed by director Koratala Siva, Temporarily titled AA21.

