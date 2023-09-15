Allu Arjun keeps it casual in white tee and cargo pants as he gets clicked at Hyderabad airport; VIDEO

Allu Arjun was clicked at the Hyderabad airport, on Friday morning. The actor, who usually dons black as his go-to for any occasion, be it airport or event, skipped it this time signature and instead opted for an all-white ensemble. He wore an all-white casual and comfy outfit for traveling and looked dashing, defining men's fashion.

Allu Arjun looked smart in his white T-shirt that came with a round neck and half sleeves. The actor paired it with matching cargo pants trousers and white flip-flops. He styled his look with glasses and a black and colored shoulder bag. With a rugged beard and his sleek hairstyle, he added the right amount of charm to a casual outfit. He made his way to exit amid security, got into his car, and drove away.

Allu Arjun aces casual look in all-white at the airport

Recently, the Pushpa actor took the Internet by storm after his indirect confirmation of teaming up with Jawan duo, Atlee and Anirudh Ravichander. For the past few months, the tinsel town has been buzzing with rumors of Allu Arjun and Atlee's movie. The actor, on Thursday, indirectly confirmed the rumors with his banter on Twitter with Anirudh Ravichander.



Upcoming projects

Allu Arjun is currently busy with the shooting of the highly anticipated sequel to Pushpa, which has been titled Pushpa 2: The Rise. The National award-winner is set to reprise his much-loved character Pushpa Raj in the Sukumar directorial. Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjaya, and Sunil will reprise their roles in the sequel as well. The film is scheduled to release next year, on August 25.

Later, Allu Arjun will reunite with hitmaker Trivikram Srinivas after the massive success of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, for an upcoming family drama. The project, which marks the superstar's 22nd outing in cinema, has been tentatively titled AA 22. The actor is also finalised to play the lead role in the upcoming untitled action thriller helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the famous pan-Indian director

