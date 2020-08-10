Allu Arjun keeps it casual in a simple custom white outfit by Snob for Rana Daggubati's wedding

Stylish star of Telugu film industry, Allu Arjun never fails to disappoint us with the choices of his outfits. The actor makes sure to step in style, be it at the airport or for the promotions of his films. For Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding recently, Bunny wore customized kurta pant by Son Of A Noble SNOB. Styled by Harmann Kaur, Allu Arjun looked dashing as ever in this simple yet classic outfit. He flaunted the right swag in those coloured sunglasses. It is big 'Yay' from us, what do you think about Allu Arjun's latest look? Let us know in the comment section below.

Fans of the actor worldwide gush over his experimental style statements and this time again, he has left us surprised by trying something out of the box. Well, there is no denying that nobody better than him can carry a very balanced and refined sense of style. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Allu Arjun's stylist revealed that he is very specific when it comes to wearing colours. Bunny loves black and makes sure to have that one touch of it to his every outfit.

Check out his latest look below:

On the work front, Bunny will be seen next in Sukumar's Pushpa. The film will star Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role and is directed by Sukumar. The makers are yet to start the shooting of the film, which got postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.