Allu Arjun keeps it trendy in a colourful Abhinav Mishra outfit but his GOLD sneakers steal the show

It is very rare when Allu Arjun will be seen in any other colour than black but must say, he looks killer in a dramatic printed kurta set for Niharika Konidela's mehendi ceremony.

Allu Arjun picked another trendy yet classic outfit for Niharika Konidela's Mehendi ceremony. The stylish star of the Tollywood industry looked dapper in an Abhinav Mishra printed kurta that he paired with eye-grabbing gold sneakers. The dramatic prints teamed amps up the glamour and set the mood right for the event. On the other hand, Allu Arjun's wife Sneha picked a stunning embroidered multicoloured geometric mirrorwork lehenga paired with an off-shoulder crop top by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The star couple looked stunning and magical in trendy outfits styled by Harmann Kaur.

For brunch yesterday, Bunny looked classic in a white Manish Malhotra shirt with a motif in the left corner. He paired it with black formal pant and footwear by Christian Louboutin. We just can't move our eyes off him! For sangeet night, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor picked another MM traditional outfit and he looked every bit royal in it. Allu Arjun looked regal in classic black velvet sherwani with self-thread and antique gold embroidery. His every outfit is grabbing our attention and we just can't wait to check out his look for Niharika Konidela's wedding.

