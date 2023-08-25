Allu Arjun kisses his wife Sneha, hugs kids Arya and Ayaan after historic National Award win for Best Actor

Allu Arjun and his loved ones are on cloud nine with his historic National Award for Best Actor in Pushpa. The actor kissed his wife Sneha and gave a tight hug to kids Ayaan and Arha after he was announced as Best Actor of the Year. The video is going viral on social media. Their happiness is clearly visible and what an adorable moment.

On Thursday night, the actor, Pushpa team, and family gathered to celebrate the big win. He cut the cake, took blessings from his family, and greeted his fans outside his residence as well. Several celebrities like Gopichand Malineni, director Maruthi, Harish Shankar, and cousins Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Naga Babu, producer Dil Raju, and others visited AA at his house and celebrated his big win.

Allu Arjun and his family's priceless reaction after National Award win for Best Actor goes viral

Allu Arjun congratulates his National Award co-winners

Allu Arjun has made history with his iconic win as Best Actor for Pushpa: The Rise at the 69th National Film Awards. He became the first ever Telugu actor to win the National Film Award for Best Actor, in 69 years, quite a remarkable feat. The actor has now taken to social media and shared his first post after the big win. The pan-Indian star congratulated his co-winners of National Awards 2023.

Taking to Twitter, Allu Arjun wrote, "Beaming high with Pride as our Telugu cinema shines nation wide! Congratulations to team #RRRMovie on winning 6 national awards @ssrajamouli garu, my brother @AlwaysRamCharan , my bava @tarak9999 , @mmkeeravaani garu, @kaalabhairava7, #PremRakshith Master, @Srinivas_Mohan garu and Stunt Choreographer #KingSoloman So happy to see #Uppena winning the best Telugu film award @BuchiBabuSana @MythriOfficial. Congratulations to @boselyricist garu for winning the best lyricist award. #Kondapolam. So elated for all of us."

He further thanked for all the love and wishes as he wrote, A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable . & I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling honored and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love . Humbled."

