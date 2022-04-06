Allu Arjun lands in legal trouble for violating traffic rules in Hyderabad; Deets Inside

Basking in the glory of his last release, Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun has now landed into legal soup. According to the reports, the actor has breached traffic rules and is now facing a challan from the Hyderabad Police. The actor was stopped in the marketplace after the police noticed tinted window shields on his Range Rover. He reportedly paid Rs. 700 as a fine for violating the norms.

For the unversed, Hyderabad Police has launched a massive campaign to remove black tints from the vehicles. The use of black film on the windows of a car has been banned in India since 2012.

Previously, Telugu filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas was also fined by the traffic department a couple of days ago for violating the traffic rules. Other celebs who were found in violation of the traffic norms were Kalyan Ram, Jr NTR, and Manchu Manoj. All these personalities were given challans for the same reason.

Coming to his work, Allu Arjun is all set to shoot the second part of his celebrated movie, Pushpa. Helmed by Sukumar, the film titled Pushpa: The Rule is expected to go on the floors shortly. Along with Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjaya, and Fahadh Faasil will also be seen reprising their roles from the original drama. While the pre-production work for the film has already commenced, the makers of this much-anticipated flick are planning some cinematically pleasing action sequences for their latest venture.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will also play the protagonist in Koratala Siva’s next, titled AA21 for now.

