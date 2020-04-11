Allu Arjun lauds S Thaman for the music he composed for Ala Vaikunthapurramloo

Applauding S Thaman’s work for his last film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, Allu Arjun took to his Twitter space and thanked the music composer as the juke box of the film has now crossed 1.3 billion views on YouTube. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “My dear @MusicThaman . I am soo proud & contented you have lived upto ur words . I said, “I want an album which has more than a BILLION play outs “ before #avpl starting . You said “ Done brother I Promise “ . Today it has 1.13 Billion n more . Thank you ! #manofwords”.

Replying to the Tollywood star’s tweet, S Thaman wrote, “Brotherrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr big words!! All credit to U & our dear director #trivikram gaaru.What a journey brother #avplalbum is very close to my heart. It’s all the trust & love u both had on me brother.Tat jus made me put my 100% efforts towards the film . My love & respect Heart suit”. In a separate tweet, he also stated that he would treasure Allu Arjun’s appreciation forever.

Brotherrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr big words !! All credit to U & our dear director #trivikram gaaru.What a journey brother #avplalbum is very close to my heart. It’s all the trust & love u both had on me brother.Tat jus made me put my 100% efforts towards the film .

My love & respect https://t.co/aE6jiULiHL — thaman S (@MusicThaman) April 11, 2020

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, a family entertainer, was produced by S Radhakrishna and Allu Aravind. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the movie was released on January 12, 2020. Apart from Allu Arjun, the movie has a huge ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, as the female lead, , Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and Sathyaraj in the supporting roles.