Allu Arjun lauds team of Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Kalki 2898 AD; calls it ‘outstanding visual spectacle’

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, among others, has finally arrived on the big screens and is churning in praise from all places. Now, Pushpa star Allu Arjun has also expressed his praise for the film by penning a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Starting off the congratulatory message for the entire team, the stylish star said, “Outstanding visual spectacle. Respect for my dear friend #Prabhas garu for empowering this epic. Entertaining super heroic presence. Amitabh Bachchan Ji, you are truly inspirational... no words.”

“Adulation to our Kamal Haasan sir looking fwd for more in the next. Dear Deepika Padukone, you are effortlessly stunning. Disha Patani attractive presence dear,” he further added.

Allu Arjun further went on to extend his compliments to the technical team of the film, especially those in the cinematography, art, costumes, editing, and makeup departments. Moreover, the icon star also called the director “a path-breaking filmmaker of our generation.”

Finally, the actor also commended the film’s producers for taking such a risk for this film and called it a culturally sensible movie with global standards.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles, is a sci-fi dystopian movie balanced with the elements of Hindu mythology. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, originates from the end of Mahabharata, where Ashwatthama is cursed with immortality and a destiny to protect Lord Vishnu’s prophesied final avatar, Kalki.

Fast forward to 6000 years later, in 2898 AD, the world is ruled by a totalitarian god, Supreme Yaskin, with the common folk struggling under his fear. However, a new ray of hope shines when an unborn child is expected to become their messiah with Yaskin and his forces behind them.

The movie also features an ensemble cast of actors like Saswata Chatterjee, Brahmanandam, Rajendra Prasad, Shobhana, Pasupathy, Anna Ben, and many more in critical roles.

