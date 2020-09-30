  1. Home
Allu Arjun lends his support to the upcoming Vishnu Manchu starrer Mosagallu

According to news reports, Allu Arjun is lending his support to the upcoming Vishnu Manchu starrer Mosagallu. The news reports state that the much awaited drama starring Vishnu Manchu will also feature the Comali actress Kajal Aggarwal.
The latest news reports on the Stylish Star Allu Arjun states that he is lending his support to the upcoming Vishnu Manchu starrer Mosagallu. The news reports state that the much awaited drama starring Vishnu Manchu and the Comali actress Kajal Aggarwal. The news reports on the highly anticipated film Mosagallu states that the film revolves around a IT scam which happens to be one of the biggest scams that took place in the world.

The news reports further go on to add that the gorgeous actress Kajal Aggarwal will be essaying the role of Vishnu Manchu's sister. The news reports about Mosagallu state that Venkatesh Daggubati had launched the title motion poster of Mosagallu on September 18. The tweet shared by the Venky Mama actor reads, "Launching the title motion poster of MOSAGALLU! Wishing the best for #Mosagallu @ivishnumanchu @MsKajalAggarwal @sunielvshetty @theleapman." The news reports state that the upcoming film will also star Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty.

The film is helmed by Jeffery Gee Chin. As per the latest news reports on the Vishnu Manchu starrer will see Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty as ACP Kumar. The highly anticipated film Mosagallu is backed by Vishnu Manchu and AVA Entertainment. The news reports adds that Vishnu Manchu starrer Mosagallu was meant for a release in the month of June. But, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the film's release got postponed.

