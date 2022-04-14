Allu Arjun lets his hair down; Enjoys party time with his wife Sneha Reddy in Europe; Inside PIC

Allu Arjun has become a national sensation with his last release, Pushpa: The Rise. Before the star once again gets into the skin of Pushpa Raj, he is enjoying some luxury time in Europe. The actor also partied with his wife and some pals during the trip. Sneha Reddy, AA’s better half has shared an inside picture from their fun time.

The star wife is active on social media. She dropped another photograph from the vacay yesterday. In the still, the lovely couple can be seen posing with their friends in a restaurant. The actor was in Europe to celebrate his 40th birthday.

Check out the picture below:

Up next, Allu Arjun will shortly start work on the second part of his 2021 blockbuster drama, Pushpa. Titled Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel will have Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil essaying their characters from the original flick. Just like the first part, this movie will also be directed by Sukumar.

Pinkvilla also exclusively reported that the makers are aiming to start the first schedule of the movie in July this year. The report further suggests that the director has already started reading the script for his next and the project will once again focus on the impactful dialogues. As per sources, the makers plan to film some crucial sequences in this first schedule of the film.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will also front Koratala Siva’s upcoming drama, temporarily titled AA21.

