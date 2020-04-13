Allu Arjun to lock horns with Suniel Shetty in his upcoming film Pushpa? Find Out

Allu Arjun will feature as the lead in the upcoming film, Pushpa. The latest update on the southern drama is that Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty could play the villain in the film.

The south star Allu Arjun will feature as the lead in the upcoming film, Pushpa. The latest update on the southern drama is that Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty could play the villain in the film. There is no official word out yet about the villain of the film, but the news update hints that Suniel Shetty could be essaying the role of the villain in the Allu Arjun starrer. Pushpa is Allu Arjun's 20th film and hence the fans and film audiences have a lot of expectations from the south flick. The south actor Allu Arjun recently delivered a blockbuster hit film in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

The film had Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead. The fans and the film audiences loved every aspect of the south flick. The film was helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. The family drama, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo also featured , Sushanth and Marathi actor Sachin Khedekar in key roles. The music direction was done by S Thaman. The upcoming film Pushpa is helmed by Sukumar. The makers of the film Pushpa released the first look poster and the title of the film on the eve of Allu Arjun's birthday.

The fans and audience members were very happy and excited about the announcement. Now, the latest news update on the Allu Arjun starrer state that the lead star will be essaying the role of a smuggler. The south film will reportedly also feature Super Deluxe actor Vijay Sethupathi and Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna in key roles.

