Allu Arjun looks charming in his slick white outfit with a contrasting blue blazer; See Photo

Allu Arjun, who was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, has been slaying it a stylish outfit.
Think about the most handsome actors in the South Indian film industry and Allu Arjun with surely make it to the list. He is one of the most talked about and successful actors in the industry. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor is known for his dapper looks and impeccable acting skills and his swag and charming personality often make the ladies skip a heartbeat. Undoubtedly, Allu Arjun enjoys a massive fan following across the world and watching him on the silver screen in a treat for the eyes.

Interestingly, we came across some new pics of the Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India actor and his charm will make us drool. In the pics, Allu Arjun was seen wearing a stylish outfit as he paired his white shirt with a contrasting blue blazer and blue loafers. The Duvvada Jagannadham star was flaunting his bearded look and looked engrossed in his phone as he was posing for the camera. To note, these pics were clicked before the COVID 19 lockdown in the country and it has certainly left the fans eager to watch him spilling his magic once again on the silver screen.

Take a look at Allu Arjun’s stylish pics:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Allu Arjun started the year with a bang as his first release of the year Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which took the box office with a storm. He will be next seen in Sukumaran directorial action thriller Pushpa which also features Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.

