Allu Arjun looks dapper in these PHOTOS as he gets spotted while taking part in Samantha Akkineni’s talk show

As Allu Arjun is back to the city after taking part in the wedding of Niharika Konidella and Chaitanya JV at Udaipur. Now that he is back in the city, he is all set to be back in action. While taking part in the talk show hosted by Samantha Akkineni, Allu Arjun was spotted. In the photos, he was seen in an all black outfit, and a matching facemask. He was also spotted in a pair of shaded as he made an appearance in style.

Meanwhile, before Niharika’s wedding, Allu Arjun was busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Pushpa. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the female lead. Makers of the Sukumar directorial previously released the first look poster of Allu Arjun, and they also shared a photo of the stylish star when he joined the sets. Photos and videos of Allu Arjun from the sets were leaked online and they gave a gist of his look in the film.

See the photos here:

Recent reports suggest that the film will star Kollywood actor Arya in a key role. Apparently, Arya is playing the role which was previously offered to Vijay Sethupathi. Vijay Sethupathi revealed in an interview that he could not take up the role as he has several other commitments and his dates are not available. However, an official update about Arya’s starring is not made yet.

