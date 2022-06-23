Allu Arjun looks effortlessly cool in a printed t-shirt & messy hair as he gets clicked post meeting; PICS
Allu Arjun was clicked as he stepped out for a meeting and looked super cool in casual attire.
Allu Arjun was spotted in Hyderabad post-meeting. The actor opted for a funky look in printed blue shirt paired up with black jogger pants. His messy hair, black sunnies and slip on made the look super cool and unique.
Credits: Kamlesh Nand
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!