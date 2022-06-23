Allu Arjun looks effortlessly cool in a printed t-shirt & messy hair as he gets clicked post meeting; PICS

Allu Arjun was clicked as he stepped out for a meeting and looked super cool in casual attire.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Jun 23, 2022 05:40 PM IST  |  492
Allu Arjun,South
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Allu Arjun was spotted in Hyderabad post-meeting. The actor opted for a funky look in printed blue shirt paired up with black jogger pants. His messy hair, black sunnies and slip on made the look super cool and unique.

allu_arjun_clicked_cool_look_1.jpg

allu_arjun_papped.jpeg

allu_arjun_papped.jpeg2_.jpeg

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!