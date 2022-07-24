Allu Arjun looks ruggedly handsome in latest monochrome PHOTO; His serious expressions take the cake

Allu Arjun loves to keep his fans on their toes. It may be a new project, an off-duty look or anything in between, he never fails to garner eyeballs. The Pushpa actor recently shared a monochrome picture on his Instagram account, looking all dapper in a see-through T-shirt. However, his penetrating gaze is what makes the still so captivating. His social media feed is overflowing with such enchanting pictures.

Check out the picture below:

Also Read: KGF star Yash & Radhika Pandit enjoy cherry picking, feed a pigeon in latest PICS from their vacation