Allu Arjun looks ruggedly handsome in latest monochrome PHOTO; His serious expressions take the cake

Allu Arjun took to Instagram and shared a sneak peek from his latest photoshoot, take a look for yourself.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Jul 24, 2022 12:45 PM IST  |  492
Allu Arjun looks ruggedly handsome
Allu Arjun looks ruggedly handsome in latest monochrome PHOTO; His serious expressions take the cake
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Allu Arjun loves to keep his fans on their toes. It may be a new project, an off-duty look or anything in between, he never fails to garner eyeballs. The Pushpa actor recently shared a monochrome picture on his Instagram account, looking all dapper in a see-through T-shirt. However, his penetrating gaze is what makes the still so captivating. His social media feed is overflowing with such enchanting pictures. 

Check out the picture below:

Also Read: KGF star Yash & Radhika Pandit enjoy cherry picking, feed a pigeon in latest PICS from their vacation

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!