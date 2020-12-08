Allu Arjun looks stylish besides wife Sneha as they pose for a photo at Niharika Konidela's sangeet

Allu Arjun and Sneha looked every bit stylish in their stunning outfits at Niharika Konidela's sangeet ceremony.

Allu Arjun ups his fashion game yet again in an all-black look and we just can't stop staring at him. The stylish star of the Telugu film industry opted for an all-black Manish Malhotra outfit for Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's sangeet ceremony. One can see, Bunny looks dapper in a black Kashmiri work traditional outfit featuring a stole and paired it with eye-grabbing boots. On the other hand, his wife Sneha opted for a structured gown in handwoven and embroidered metallic polymer details by Amit Aggarwal. Don't they look every bit royal as they strike a pose at the pre-wedding party?

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Allu Arjun's personal stylist Harmann Kaur spilled the beans stating how actor loves wearing black for every occasion. "He has a very specific colour palette. In the last few years, if you have observed, Allu Arjun has not worn anything other than black. It was a bit challenging because how much will you with the black suit. You can add a little twist here and there or get it customised and he loves personalised stuff. What he wouldn't do is any random colour...black is his one top favourite colour. Give him anything black, he will like it," Bunny's stylist revealed to us.

Check out their photos below:

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen in Sukumaran directorial Pushpa. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role. The makers recently wrapped up the first schedule of the film in AP and have moved on to next. Unfortunately, a few team members tested positive on the sets of the film and so, the shoot has reportedly been postponed to January.

Credits :Instagram

