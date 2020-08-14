Allu Arjun looks suave besides wife Sneha who dazzled at Niharika Konidela's engagement; See Photos

Allu Arjun arrived at Niharika Konidela's engagement ceremony with his wife Sneha and they looked absolutely stunning.

Niharika Konidela, the daughter of Nagendra Babu and the niece of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan got engaged yesterday to her partner Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in Hyderabad. The couple exchanged rings yesterday in presence of their family members, held at a hotel in Hyderabad. The Mega family members Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Kalyan Dhev and Panjaa Vaishnav Tej graced the event. Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda looked beautiful together on their engagement ceremony. While the actress picked embellished purple lehenga for her special day, the groom-to-be was seen in a sherwani.

Allu Arjun arrived at the engagement ceremony with his wife Sneha and they looked absolutely stunning. One of the gorgeous couples in the Telugu film industry, Bunny and his wife Sneha picked Manish Malhotra outfits for the family occasion. Allu Arjun looked suave in black on black while Sneha was seen in all glitter pastel dress. They look every bit regal and we just can't move our eyes off them. Can they officially be tagged as a stylish couple of the industry? Styled by Harmann Kaur, the Power couple managed to turn heads and why not!

Check out Allu Arjun and Sneha's photos below:

Meanwhile, Varun Tej, Allu Arjun, Upasana and Ram Charan also took to social media and wished the newly engaged couple, Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda.

Sharing a picture with the couple, Upasana wrote, "looks like a perfect match...Wish u guys all the very best."

Bunny also penned a heartfelt wish along with a picture of the couple from the engagement ceremony. He captioned, "Congratulations to my baby sister @niharikakonidela and my new brother in law @chaitanya_jv on their engagement. Wishing you guys all the happiness in the world in days to come."

