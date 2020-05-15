Allu Arjun looks suave as he suits up in white while posing with a fan in an unseen throwback PHOTO

Take a look at Allu Arjun's unseen throwback picture with a fan in which he looks suave. The actor is currently gearing up for his next movie titled Pushpa.

Stylish star Allu Arjun is all over the news after his latest release Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo co-starring Pooja Hegde. The actor once again proved his acting prowess in the action drama thereby winning millions of hearts in the country. We cannot move forward without having mentioned his amazing dance movies in songs like Butta Bomma and Ramuloo Ramulaa in the movie. Thus, Bunny has proved once again that he is currently one of the most bankable actors of the South film industry.

While speaking of this, we have come across an unseen throwback picture of Allu Arjun in which he is seen posing with one of his fans. The actor looks dapper as he dons an all-white suit teamed up with a yellow shirt and a white scarf. He also wears a pair of cool black sunglasses while posing for the picture. From what we can figure out from the picture is that the background is from some exotic location where one of his movies have been shot.

Check out the picture below:

As of now, Allu Arjun is gearing up for his next movie which is titled Pushpa. The action-drama also features Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Harish Uthaman, Jagapati Babu and others in the lead roles. It has been co-produced by Y. Naveen and Y. Ravi Shankar while the direction has been done by Sukumar. Earlier, Vijay Sethupathi was supposed to play the lead antagonist in Pushpa but he has now backed out due to some unknown reasons.

