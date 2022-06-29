Allu Arjun looks uber-chic as he gets spotted outside a restaurant in the city; PICS

Allu Arjun is one of the biggest Indian stars of all time, who primarily works in Tollywood films. He has had a very successful run at the movies down south and his last film Pushpa: The Rise was a huge blockbuster in the Hindi belt, paving way for Allu Arjun as a pan India superstar. The film became an absolute rage as it toppled many Hindi biggies on its way and emerged as the second highest grossing film in the Hindi language that year. As we speak, pre production work on the sequel of Pushpa is in the works.

Allu Arjun was spotted at Bastian, Worli yesterday night along with his family, as they came to relish on some good food for dinner. Allu Arjun looked stylish in his black t-shirt and shite trousers. He flaunted his chain and also had on a black hat, which tried to cover his long hair get up. The actor looked quite relaxed as he made his way out and headed for his car. He acknowledged the paparazzi, sat in his car with the kids, and left the spot.

Have a look at Allu Arjun’s clicks at Bastian, Worli:

The success of Allu Arjun in the Hindi speaking markets is not a mere coincidence. The actor’s films were dubbed into Hindi and were extensively watched too, on satellite television and on YouTube. His film found success in limited theatrical exhibition with Surya: The Soldier, before the makers of his film Pushpa, took the big step to extensively release Pushpa: The Rise, in Hindi.

Allu Arjun is going to next be seen in Pushpa’s sequel titled Pushpa: The Rise. The film will be directed by Sukumar and will co-star Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Pushpa: The Rise is expected to be very grand. The film will release in the second half of 2023, positively.

