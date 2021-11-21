Allu Arjun loves his little one Arha & his Insta Vs Reality pic showering birthday love on her is too cute

Allu Arjun's daughter Arha is already following in her father's footsteps and is as stylish as him. Today, the little munchkin turns a year older and the actor has treated us with the cutest photo ever. Showering birthday love on his princess, AA wished Arha a year filled with lots of drawing, colouring and travelling.

He also posted a BTS photo with Arha that cannot be missed. Arha is making her acting debut with Samantha starrer Shaakuntalam. Directed by Gunasekhar, Allu Arha will be seen playing the role of Prince Bharatha in the film. The upcoming film is a mythological drama based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa.

Meanwhile, check out AA wishing his Princess on 5th birthday:

In an interview with Filmfare recently, Samantha spilled the beans on working with the little star who is as popular as her father Allu Arjun on social media.

She said, "She was born to be a rockstar. Anything I say will just be an understatement of what that little girl has done. She was confident of herself despite there being 200-300 people on the set. She got her takes right on the first go. She speaks Telugu just so amazingly. She was born to be a superstar and I’m so happy that she made her debut with me because, many years down the line, she is going to rock this industry. Once you see the film, you’ll completely agree with me."

Wishing Arha a very Happy Birthday!